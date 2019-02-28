67°
WATCH: Dedicated shopper returns grocery cart amid 'monsoon' in parking lot
HURRICANE, W.V. - A viral video shows a woman going the extra mile to return her grocery cart in the midst of a severe storm.
The video posted Tuesday shows a woman outside a grocery store in Hurricane, West Virginia in the middle of high-speed winds and heavy rain.
"If this lady can put her buggy back in the cart Corral during this monsoon..... What is your excuse?!?!" commented Kachina Rigdon, who posted the video.
The video has been viewed nearly 5 million times since it was first shared.
