Warrant roundups on the way in Baker

BATON ROUGE - Your time is up if you have any outstanding bench warrants in Baker.

Police say 388 people came forward during their amnesty period in February, which let those with outstanding bench warrants to avoid jail time, additional bench warrant fees, and set up payment plans. Officials said that's 100 more than compared to last year's amnesty.

Baker has more than 6,000 outstanding bench warrants. Police say they're encouraging people to still come in on their own to handle their warrants before police start rounding up remaining violators with outstanding bench warrants.

"You need to come before we come for you amnesty is over but you can still come take care of your business at the clerk of court," said Baker police Chief Mike Knaps.

Officials say that'll be starting round ups this month. If you have an outstanding warrant in Baker you can call city court office at (225) 778-1866.