Vigil tonight for murdered Donaldsonville teen

DONALDSONVILLE - Family and friends of a murdered Ascension Parish teen will hold a candlelight prayer vigil in his memory tonight in Donaldsonville.

The body of Brandon Augusta, 15, was found behind a levee last week. His body was beaten and decomposed so badly, investigators had to use dental records to identify him.

Augusta was last seen getting into a car on August 10th. Anyone with information should call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or text 847411 to their anonymous tip line.

The candlelight prayer vigil for Augusta begins Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Louisiana Square in Donaldsonville.