62°
Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: Suspects use fake payout tickets at local Bingo hall
Related Story
BAKER - The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying a group of suspects who used counterfeit payout tickets at a local Bingo hall.
Deputies say two unidentified females and a male walked into Baker Bingo Hall on March 26, and cashed out a fake ticket valued at $500. The following day, the trio returned and cashed out three more counterfeit tickets.
In total, the business lost nearly $650.
Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact officials at (225) 389-5009.
News
BAKER - The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying a group of suspects who used counterfeit... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Flooding reported reported near Perkins Road and Hundred Oaks
-
American Heart Association: Learn to stay healthy during 'Move More Month'
-
Downed plane to be removed from I-10
-
Authorities investigating cause of fatal overnight fire in Zachary
-
Baton Rouge mosquito abatement director forced to resign