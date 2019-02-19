VIDEO: Owner fights off hawk that grabbed her tiny dog

LAS VEGAS - Dramatic home surveillance video shows the moment a hawk swooped in and attacked a puppy in a Las Vegas backyard, prompting its teenage owner to intervene.

The hawk can be seen flapping its wings as it grabs hold of the tiny dog and tries to fly off, but the owner rushes over after hearing the commotion. The bird refused to let go as the girl swung a pillow cushion at the predator repeatedly.

The bird finally flew away empty-handed after another blow from the cushion caused it to lose its grip on the dog. The owner then scooped up the pet and ran inside.

Another video shows the hawk perched on the roof of a nearby home, surveying the ground below it, after being chased off.

Cecilia Celis told KVVU that she had just let her dogs outside and turned away when the attack began. Once she realized what was happening, Celis said she began to scream.

"And I was yelling at it, 'Get off my dog, get off my dog!'” she said.

Lulu and the other pup, Heidi, weigh just 2 pounds.

The hawk was gone by the time animal control showed up.

A pair of straps seen on the bird's legs suggest that it may belong to someone in the same area.