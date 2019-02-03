Video from scene of MS plane crash Friday morning

59°
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. - Authorities say one person has died in the crash of a small airplane in south Mississippi.
Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said the pilot died in the crash of what's believed to be a Cessna. It crashed near the Diamondhead airport Friday morning.
Diamondhead Fire Chief Jerry Dubuisson said the pilot was a local resident who took off around 6:30 a.m. to fly around the area.
The Sun Herald reports that the plane crashed into trees just north of Interstate 10 near a clearing for power lines. One of the power lines was wrapped around the plane, causing a delay before fire crews could move in to put out the burning plane.
No other injuries were reported.
Diamondhead is 30 miles west of Biloxi.
