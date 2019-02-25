Victim's family dodges bullets in Ascension shooting

ASCENSION - Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for three suspects responsible for a murder that happened late Thursday night on Lee Stevens Road. Two of the suspects are reportedly the victim's cousins.



Deputies responded to a home in the 39000 block of Lee Stevens Road in Prairieville when 33-year-old Dwayne Stephens suffered several gunshot wounds to the stomach. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.



Investigators learned that a Lincoln Town car pulled into the trailer home’s driveway and three black males got out of the car.



One was armed with a gun and one was armed with a semi-automatic rifle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspects fired their weapons at Stephens as he walked towards the home, striking him and also firing into the home.

According to Tamekia Ricks, the fiancé of Dwayne Stephens, she was inside the trailer home during the shooting. Rick said Stephens was just stepping through the door when the shooting began. At the time Ricks was in her bedroom, reading a book and once the shooting started she immediately hit the floor.

Ricks' 4 year old son, and Stephens' 14 year old son were both asleep in the living room. Accoridng to Ricks, the shots woke them up and they began running.

“As they were running I told them to get on the floor. I made them crawl to me," Ricks said.

"I just put my arms around them,” she said.

Ricks, while shielding the two boys could see her fiancée.

“He was laying on the floor in front of us,” she said. “The last thing I told him when I was able to reach my cell phone, I asked him if he was hit, and I saw the blood on his shirt. He said “yeah,” he hit the floor and that was it,” Ricks said.

According to Ricks, the shooting suspects never entered the home.

“They didn’t try to come inside, but once he hit the floor they were still shooting,” said Ricks

Ricks and her family remained on the floor until law enforcement arrived. The suspects in the shooting have been identified as 22-year-old Joshua Stephens, 17-year-old Caleb Carter and 22-year-old Marcus Harris, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Family members say Joshua Stephens and Caleb Carter are cousins of Dwayne Stephens. “It was his cousin, but why [he shot Stephens] I don’t know,” Ricks said.

Ricks said Dwayne Stephens worked Construction.

According to Lt. Col Webre, detectives found over 30 bullet holes in the home.

As of Mar. 29, the U.S. Marshal's Office is assisting in locating the three suspects, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.



22-year-old Joshua Stephens is wanted for first degree-murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapon.



17-year-old Caleb Carter is wanted for first-degree murder, four counts attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated criminal damage to property.



22-year-old Marcus Harris, is wanted for first-degree murder, four counts attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapon.



The case is still under investigation. If anyone knows information about the incident, they are encouraged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line or Crimestoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).