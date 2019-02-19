Vets warn dog flu may hit Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Canine Influenza has hit Louisiana and the U. S. again, but this time vets warn it's a different strain of the virus.

The first case reported case of dog flu in the U.S. was in 2004. There's a vaccine for that strain of the virus, called H3N8, but there isn't a vaccine for the current strain - H3N2.

"The disease is serious and spreading," said Dr. Kirk Ryan from the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Ryan said although dog owners should take precautions, 95 percent of dogs which contract the virus have a successful recovery rate.

"If you have a healthy animal living at home with limited exposure, their chance of getting ill are relatively low," said Dr. Ryan.

So far cases have shown up in Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, Georgia and Texas. Some of the symptoms pet owners should look out for include coughing, sneezing, a runny nose or fever, eye discharge, rapid breathing, difficulty breathing, and fainting.

The LSU Vet School posted more information about the virus here.