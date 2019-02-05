US Marshal killed in motel shooting

BATON ROUGE - The U. S. Attorneys Office filed federal charges Tuesday evening against the man accused of shooting and killing a U. S. Marshal serving a warrant at an East Baton Rouge motel.

U. S. Attorney Walt Green named 31-year-old Jamie Croom in a criminal murder complaint for the death of Deputy Marshal Josie Wells, 27, of Mississippi.

Drew Wade with the USMS Office of Public Affairs said Wells and a team went to the Elm Grove Motel near Scotlandville looking for Croom, who was wanted for a double murder in Pointe Coupee Parish. Wade said Wells was hit when the team was shot at, and died after he was taken to an area hospital.

Wade said another member of the task force shot Croom, who was also taken to an area hospital. No other officers were hurt in the shooting, and Wade said the FBI and Baton Rouge Police were heading up the investigation.

Croom is accused of killing Sinica and Lechelle Williams at the Sugar Shack in early February. Deputies said the shooting happened after a fight inside the lounge moved outside into the parking lot, and that witnesses told them Croom stood over the victims to make sure they died.

At the time, Torres called Croom the most wanted man in Pointe Coupee Parish. His criminal record includes carjacking, assault, and firearms charges as well as attempted murder charges, and Torres said Croom was on probation for firearms charges when the shooting happened.

Our online coverage of Tuesday's tragedy includes a story about Wells, described as a true public servant; information on a federal memorial for fallen officers and details of others who have died in the line of duty in our area; an eight minute video with thorough information about what happened; and an exclusive interview with former Baton Rouge Police Chief Jeff Leduff.