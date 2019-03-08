UPDATE: Man killed in drive-by shooting on I-10 Sunday morning identified

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday around 4:00 a.m. on I-10 eastbound, west of Perkins Road.

Authorities identified the victim of the shooting as 22-year-old Ketron Mcdonald, who was found dead at the scene. Investigators believe that Mcdonald sustained gunshot wounds while driving a Nissan Altima from a passing vehicle.

After the shooting, Mcdonald was then struck by another traveling vehicle.

Police say there are no known suspects or motive at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call BRPD.