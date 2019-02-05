Two parishes working burglary circuit

BAYWOOD - Deputies will be adding extra patrols to runs along the end of Greenwell Springs Road after a rash of home burglaries.

Burglars hit houses along the stretch of highway in both East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge. Homeowners say they happen in the middle of the day.

"It's like they're watching you," said Luke Pamplin. "They know when you leave. They just 'boom,' pop up, kick your doors in and take TVs, whatever they can get and they gone again."

One homeowner believes she was almost a victim of theft recently when she noticed her front door was ajar upon returning home. The frame of the doorway was scraped and damaged.

"Somebody had tried to break the front door in," she said. She said the burglars were likely spooked because they didn't take anything from the home.

At other homes, though, front doors were busted in and TVs, guns, electronics and jewelry, were stolen.

Pamplin afraid his quiet, safe neighborhood has changed.

"They're just tearing stuff apart, trying to get in and out," he said.