Twitter troll didn't get secret sauce right, Raising Cane's says
BATON ROUGE - A woman claiming to be a disgruntled Raising Cane's employee posted what she calls the recipe to the restaurant's secret sauce on Twitter Thursday.
Her tweet went viral but the restaurant chain responded the recipe isn't the real one - it's still a secret. The restaurant said the recipe is so sacred, few employees actually know it.
"I have not told anyone ever, nope," said General Manager Jesse Yanarella. "If I had to tell you, I'd have to kill you afterwards."
The recipe, served at about 230 Raising Cane's restaurants is pumped out by the bucket-full every day.
Many patrons have guessed what goes into the secret sauce.
"I would guess that there's some mayonnaise and ketchup in there because of the color," said Kevin Murrell.
While some have tried to make the sauce on their own, many say it doesn't taste the same. Versions of the sauce are posted online but Cane's wouldn't comment on those recipes.
The secret sauce, served in ramekins, resembles Thousand Island Dressing. There are few privileged people who know how to make the sauce. Yanarella, who manages the Cane's on Lee Drive, says he's the one who makes the sauce and is faced with the task of getting it right every day. He can't talk about the ingredients with anyone else and won't even say how many items go into each batch. He can say the spices are packaged together off-site and all the parts are mixed in the morning at his store.
"It's just passed down from manager to manager and there's no recipe written down anywhere," he said.
Yanarella says people come to the store with a list of ingredients but are often usually "way off."
There are 17 Raising Cane's restaurants in Baton Rouge.
