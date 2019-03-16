53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Twin Oaks Elementary School receives new books following flood

BATON ROUGE – Twin Oaks Elementary school received 1,000 new books for its students following the August flood.

Just two weeks ago, the school was still under construction with empty book shelves until First Book and Conn's Home Plus donated books to the school for students to take home.

Some students lost everything in the flood and teachers say that a brand new book of their own means a lot.

"They've been through a lot. They've been through going to different schools. Many of them have lost their homes," Melissa Mayon, principal of Twin Oaks Elementary, said.

"So to have people come in and actually give them a book and read to them and show them the love that they did, and knowing that we have this book nook, it was better than I could have even expected," Mayon said.

Twin Oaks students had to split up, going to four different schools. About 300 of the 500 students returned to the school last week.

2 years ago Tuesday, October 18 2016 Oct 18, 2016 Tuesday, October 18, 2016 4:58:00 PM CDT October 18, 2016

