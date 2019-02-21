Turf Tough

BATON ROUGE - It takes months to prepare the field at Tiger Stadium to reach the quality fans have come to expect: that process has now been underway for two weeks.

Sports Turf Specialists have been installing the turf for the past 7 years: once again they delivered 90,000 sq. ft. of celebration bermuda to Death Valley following Bayou Country Super Fest.

"The tolerances for LSU are impecable," says Sports Turf Specialists owner Troy Romero. "It has to be perfect."

And so the process continues.

Now that the field has been installed, the LSU turf team takes over the rest of the way, getting the field ready for its first home game on September 10th against Jacksonville State.