Tuesday morning forecast

The area will be dodging showers and thunderstorms for a few more days before a slightly quieter and warmer pattern unfolds for the end of the week.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and warm with high temperatures maxing out near 90 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop by late morning into the afternoon hours. Any storms will be capable of downpours and frequent lightning. With partly cloudy skies, nighttime lows will stop in the mid 70s. Wednesday should bring transitional weather as showers and thunderstorms become a little less active across the forecast area. The week will end with less rain coverage and therefore higher afternoon temperatures. Thermometers should have no problem getting into the low 90s beneath partly sunny skies. Lows will be uncomfortable, remaining in the mid to upper 70s.

Hurricane Gert will likely remain a category one hurricane as it moves back into the Atlantic, not affecting the United States. Another area in the central Atlantic shows a low chance of development by at least Thursday. This isn't a threat to the United States at the moment, but we're watching it as we are approaching the peak of hurricane season.

