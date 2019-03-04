Tuesday evening weather update

Home
Property owner battles over land with construction crew
HOLDEN - A property owner in Livingston Parish says her blood is boiling because a construction crew is using her driveway to access her neighbor's property....
Residents ordering junkyard to be cleaned up
CONVENT - One man's treasure is another man's...
More stop signs installed to slow speeders through Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A neighborhood experiencing cut-through drivers...
Spielberg's push against Netflix at the Oscars hits a nerve
LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Roma" may not have won the best picture Oscar this year, but it came close enough to make some of Hollywood's top...
Changes to Sunday parades because of weather
PLAQUEMINE – The Krewe of Comogo will parade...
Brother of man killed by police wants justice
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -The brother of a California...
Drier, but Cooler Heading Into Mardi Gras
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: The severe weather threat has passed for tonight, with drier conditions through the remainder of the evening. Clouds will stay...
A Wet Sunday, Possible Storms, Then Another Cold Snap
Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms will dominate...
Mild with showers prior to strong cold front Sunday
With only isolated showers expected to flare up...
Sidney Umude leads Southern past Alcorn State 61-46
BATON ROUGE- On senior night in the F.G Clark Activity Center, Sidney Umude led all scorers with 18 points and 8 rebounds as the Southern Jaguars...
No. 18 Texas takes series with 8-4 win over No. 1 LSU
AUSTIN - Top-ranked LSU dropped their second consecutive...
Mays, Smart lead No. 13 LSU past Alabama 74-69
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Skylar Mays scored 16...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February 28, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
