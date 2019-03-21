71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Trump expected to visit Louisiana on Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says President Donald Trump intends to visit Louisiana on Saturday in wake of now Tropical Storm Harvey.

"We don't have a clue yet where he'll be going," Edwards said at a briefing in St. Charles Parish.

Edwards said, if he had to guess, Trump will visit somewhere in the southwest portion of the state due to the impact Harvey has had in that area.

Details on the expected trip are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

