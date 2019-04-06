79°
Latest Weather Blog
Truck plows through grocery store
Related Story
ALABAMA- A bold theft of an ATM was caught on camera in Alabama Tuesday.
Surveillance video from the scene at a Givorns Foods shows a white truck with a Georgia license plate crashing through the storefront. The truck then drives around to another set of doors and crashes through again.
Two men then load an ATM into the bed of the truck and drive away.
According to the Valley Police Department in Valley, Alabama, the vehicle involved with the theft was reported stolen on Monday in Duluth, Georgia.
Police say the suspects are still at large.
News
ALABAMA- A bold theft of an ATM was caught on camera in Alabama Tuesday. Surveillance video from the scene... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Diocese holds reparation service for sex abuse scandal
-
Baker woman seeks help, films disturbing treatment of child
-
Authorities continue criminal investigation into fires at African-American churches
-
Four toddlers 'escape' daycare, license revoked
-
City-Parish clearing storm drains, prepping for upcoming severe weather