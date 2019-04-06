79°
Truck plows through grocery store

ALABAMA- A bold theft of an ATM was caught on camera in Alabama Tuesday.

Surveillance video from the scene at a Givorns Foods shows a white truck with a Georgia license plate crashing through the storefront. The truck then drives around to another set of doors and crashes through again.

Two men then load an ATM into the bed of the truck and drive away.

According to the Valley Police Department in Valley, Alabama, the vehicle involved with the theft was reported stolen on Monday in Duluth, Georgia.

Police say the suspects are still at large.

1 year ago Friday, November 24 2017

