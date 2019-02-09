Trial begins in cold case murder

BATON ROUGE - A man accused in a cold case murder that's more than 30 years old will learn his fate this week.

At least 48 jurors showed up in the 19th Judicial District Court today as jury selection began in a high profile murder trial. Ronald Dunnagan is accused of conspiring with Leila Mulla to give Gary Kergan poisoned wine back in the 1980's.

Investigators believe Kergan was beaten to death, but his body was never found. DNA evidence linked the pair to Kergan's death according to prosecutors.

Mulla already pleaded guilty and is serving a 30-year sentence. She's expected to testify against Dunnagan as part of her plea deal.

"Even though Leila Mulla plead guilty and confessed to the crime, she never did reveal the whereabouts of my brother's body," Ted Kergan said.

Kergan has been on a quest to find his brother since he vanished three decades ago. This week, he hopes his brother gets justice.

"I think about him everyday and miss him," Gary Kergan's son, Wade said.

We learned today that Dunnagan was offered a plea deal late last night but turned it down. Part of that deal included pleading guilty and leading investigators to Kergan's body.

A jury has been seated and opening statements will begin in the morning.