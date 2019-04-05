Trent Domingue's game winner

AP - The LSU Tigers - the last remaining undefeated SEC team - moved into the top 5 of the The Associated Press college football poll after their 35-28 win over Florida Saturday.

Memphis and Temple are both ranked for the first time this season, joining Houston to give the American Athletic Conference three ranked teams for the first time in the history of the three-year old league.



Ohio State remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 released Sunday. For the second straight week, six teams received first-place votes in the media poll, led by the Buckeyes with 28. No. 2 Baylor has 12, No. 3 Utah received 16, No. 4 TCU got three and No. 5 LSU and No. 6 Clemson each have one.



The Utes and LSU Tigers each edged ahead one spot after home victories on Saturday.



Michigan State stayed at No. 7 after its miracle against Michigan and Alabama is No. 8 after handing Texas A&M its first loss.



Memphis (6-0) had the big upset of the weekend against Mississippi. The Tigers 37-24 victory vaulted them into the rankings at No 18. Unbeaten Temple moved to 6-0 and was ranked No. 22. No. 21 Houston is also 6-0.