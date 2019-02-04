Tony's Seafood a hot spot for Easter crawfish

BATON ROUGE – Tony's Seafood and Deli in Baton Rouge is a popular spot for seafood lovers, offering a large selection of fish, but on Good Friday, it's all about the crawfish.

Store owner Bill Pizzolato says he begins preparing for Good Friday long beforehand.

"We started at the beginning of the week. We started buying heavy as much as we could possibly, to try to keep the quality up. When you are dealing with nature, you get what's she's gives you," Pizzolato said.

The store boils them by the ton, while customers buy them by the sack and fill them in their ice chests packed with crustaceans.

One customer, Lenore Roberts, bought 20 pounds of crawfish along with packages of crawfish tails and corn and potatoes.

One couple even comes down from Memphis every year for their Good Friday tradition.

"For ten years we get together on Easter with family and have a big crawfish boil," customer Benita Randall.

Crawfish may be the biggest seller on Good Friday, however catfish comes in at a close second.

"My wife said she wanted catfish, she had a taste for it, so I going to make her happy today," customer McKinley Dunna.

Tony's Seafood says that Mother's Day is the second biggest day for crawfish sales.