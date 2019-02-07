69°
Time for liftoff at the Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival

GONZALES - The 2014 Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival lifts off in Gonzales this weekend.

The festival is Friday and Saturday at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. It's the perfect entertainment for families on a budget: adult tickets are just $2.00 while kids 12 and under get in free.

For more information, watch the video, visit the Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival website or 2une In Friday for a preview of the weekend of fun.

