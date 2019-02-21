Tickets on sale Tuesday for highest-valued St. Jude Dream Home

BATON ROUGE – Tickets for the highest-valued St. Jude Dream Home ever in Baton Rouge are on sale Tuesday.

Tickets are $100. Click HERE to enter or call (800) 726-6409.

The home, valued at $735,000, is in the new Rouzan community off Perkins Road on the edge of Southdowns in Baton Rouge. It features 3,400-square-feet, five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bath. All of the latest amenities can be found inside. Outside also features a large, private porch with a gas grill.

A limited number of tickets will be sold for the drawing later this summer. Each of the last few years, tickets sold out ahead of the drawing – up to two days before in 2018.

Tickets are also entered into other prizes, including a 2019 Genesis G80. The $48,790 automobile is provided by All Star Automotive.

Alvarez Construction is building the Dream Home, as it has done for countless years.

In addition to the house and car, other prizes include groceries for a year, $10,000 Visa gift card, kitchen accessories, lawn care sponsored by Taylor, Porter, Brooks & Phillips, LLP, and a Raising Cane’s family fun prize pack. Other sponsors include Assurance Financial, 101.5 WYNK, and Dream Day Foundation.

Deadlines for secondary prizes can be found HERE.

American Factory Direct Furniture is offering another drawing for visiting the Dream Home when it opens for tours in May.

The Dream Home will be given away, live, on WBRZ later in June.

