Three in jail following Ascension Parish crime spree

PRAIRIEVILLE - The last suspect wanted in connection with a rash of burglaries in Ascension Parish was arrested, the sheriff's office told WBRZ Thursday.

Three suspects now face charges related to various mischievous crimes that have been more annoying than heinous. Most recently, deputies scoured the Dutchtown area near Dutchtown Lane and Highway 74 for a man wanted in connection with a crime spree. At one point, witnesses said, deputies were armed walking through neighborhoods looking for at least one burglary suspect.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Eric Troquille turned himself in to authorities after being on the run since Tuesday. Devin Troquille, Eric's brother, was arrested after a brief foot chase earlier in the week. Also arrested was Joshua Livingston, 20. Deputies said he was involved in burglaries with the brothers. He was booked into jail on 13 counts of simple burglary, four counts of theft of a firearm, and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

The case is still under investigation, authorities said, and more charges could be added.

Earlier this week, deputies used a phone system to notify people in the area of the manhunt and warned Troquille was dangerous.

Check back for updates.

*********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz