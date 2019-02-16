Theriot kept isolated from other inmates as LA detectives arrive in VA Monday

UPDATE: A joint press conference between Ascension and Livingston Parish officials will be held at noon Tuesday.

WARSAW, Virginia – Dakota Theriot, the Louisiana man accused of murdering five people in a killing-spree in Livingston and Ascension parishes before driving to Virginia where he was apprehended, is being held isolated from other inmates at the jail.

The local sheriff in Richmond County, Virginia, told WBRZ Monday, Theriot has not spoken much since he was taken into custody Sunday morning. Theriot was arrested by local sheriff’s deputies when he arrived at his grandmother’s house following a 15-hour drive from the two murder scenes in south Louisiana.

The sheriff told WBRZ he hasn’t spoken directly with Theriot, but deputies who had said he wasn’t talking about anything in particular.

Theriot’s demeanor was obvious not long after he was apprehended – his mug shot showed him emotionless, hands clasped and a puzzled look on his face.

Louisiana sheriff’s detectives were expected to be in Richmond County just after lunch Monday to review evidence and possibly leave with the stolen pickup truck Theriot’s accused of taking from the first crime scene – one in Livingston Parish where deputies said he shot and killed his girlfriend, her father and the young woman’s brother.

The story unfolded in a tragic way, perhaps the deadliest domestic violence situation in recent memory. Following the triple murder, deputies said Theriot then shot and killed his parents in Ascension Parish, who identified him as the suspect before they died.

WBRZ was first to report the terror Saturday. Click HERE to read the initial story.

The sheriff in Virginia said if Theriot cooperates with the process known as extradition, he will likely be returned to Louisiana Friday.

Watch WBRZ News 2 Monday afternoon for more late-breaking details in the case.

********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz