The Pledge of Allegiance: University Lab School - Ms. Burland, 2nd Grade

Home
On Your Side
EBRSO, St. Vincent de Paul reach out to homeless community
BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's Deputies, St. Vincent de Paul, and other agencies are extending a hand trying to help the homeless population find a way off...
Veteran featured in 2 OYS report returns home, unveils shoddy work in house
BATON ROUGE - A veteran has finally moved...
Scam calls coming from Georgia prisons; EBRSO warning potential victims
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's...
News
Flags lowered in salute of fallen officer
BATON ROUGE- Flags are flown half staff at Denham Springs Police Department in honor of the late Shane Totty. Totty lost his life in a...
Local animal shelter struggling with over capacity
BATON ROUGE- Companion Animal Allience Shelter is filling...
'Avengers' star, Saints fan Anthony Mackie invites no-call referees to ride King Kong float in Bacchus parade
NEW ORLEANS - With the Super Bowl just...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Warming trend underway, clouds here to stay
A pattern switch is underway. Southeasterly winds will result in warmer than average temperatures through the middle of next week. Additionally, added moisture in the atmosphere...
Turning the temperature corner
Southerly winds will result in temperatures climbing above...
Chill in the Baton Rouge area, but it could be much worse
After one last chilly day, a pattern switch...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
Howard scores 27, Alcorn State beats Southern 76-64
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) - Maurice Howard, the leading 3-point shooter in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, scored 27 points with seven 3-pointers and Alcorn State defeated Southern...
Arkansas snaps LSU's 10 game win streak, 90-89
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Mason Jones...
LSU wins second straight meet 197.150-195.375 over NC State
BATON ROUGE- The LSU Gymnastics team continued their...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Death of area doctor's brother prompts health screening events
BATON ROUGE – An area doctor is hoping she can carry on her brother's legacy through free health screenings. Dr. Cordel Y. Parris will host...
Walmart stores to hold free health screenings Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Walmart stores around the Capital...
Colon cancer: It's the cancer nobody talks about
BATON ROUGE- Cancer survivors and supporters will gather...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Additional Links
Calendar
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Calendar
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Search
SEARCH
59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Warming trend underway, clouds here to stay
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
The Pledge of Allegiance: University Lab School - Ms. Burland, 2nd Grade
Share:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Flags lowered in salute of fallen officer
Officer Shane Totty killed in motorcycle crash
Motorcycle officer struck, killed while escorting funeral service Friday
FULL COVERAGE: Officer Shane Totty killed in the line of duty
Trending highlights; See the best moments from this week
Sports Video
Friday evening sports update
VIDEO: Brees talks Super Bowl, infamous no-call from NFC Championship
Two local stars nominated for McDonald's All American Game
Thursday evening sports update
Roger Goodell says he never considered overturning Rams-Saints outcome