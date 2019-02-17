Teenager shot, killed in Oak Villa overnight

81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE – A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a teenager found dead in a driveway Wednesday.

Tyreece Holliday was charged with second degree murder Thursday. It appears Holliday's address is the same address where the victim, Deon Womack, was found dead the day before.

Police said Womack was found in the 3200 block of Kimberly Drive. He'd been shot.

Womack, 18, lived around the corner on Syble Drive.

The neighborhood is in the Oak Villa area of Baton Rouge.

Police did not reveal specifics about the case.  

