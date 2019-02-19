BATON ROUGE - Instructors from Teaze Fitness on Essen Lane dropped in to talk about new fitness dancing trends, including "twerk-outs."

We talked about "hip hop, booty-based dance fitness class" with Teaze instructors Daisy and Soy. Daisy said this type of class is a great alternative for people who don't normally like to work out because it really lets you get out of your head, embrace the rhythm and have yourself some fun.

Conveniently located at 5719 Essen Lane, Teaze Fitness offers a wide range of non-traditional fitness classes that the instructors hope can abolish the feelings of dread some people have when they lace up the sneakers and head to the gym. Among the variety of aerobic offerings are Pole Fitness, Twerk Workouts and the Hip-Hop style dancing that Soy and Daisy demonstrating in the studio this afternoon.

The instructors at Teaze Fitness are consummate professionals who are serious about combining cardio and strength training with the confidence that comes with self-expression. The staff at Teaze has adapted exotic entertainment into enjoyable exercise programs that can be just as beneficial as slightly more traditional exercise methods like yoga or Pilates.

If you've ever wanted to see Pat Shingleton break it down, please do yourself a favor and watch the attached video. You will not regret it.

The full list of classes, schedules and other information about the studio can be found at teazefitnessbr.com or you can give them a call at (225) 335-3222.