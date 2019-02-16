Suspect in high school coach's death surrenders

BATON ROUGE - A man wanted for the murder of a high school football coach turned himself into Baton Rouge Police Tuesday evening.

Kendric Cloud, 25, is charged with second-degree murder, and faces weapons charges over the shooting death of Juan Joseph.

His cousin Lemark Cloud is also behind bars. He's the accused getaway driver.

Joseph was shot and killed outside of a club on Bennington Avenue over the weekend. Joseph was a football coach at West Saint John High School, which recently made it to the playoffs under his leadership.

While Joseph and his friends were leaving, police say they got into a verbal altercation with two other individuals who were in a car.

"The driver pulled out a gun pointing it at two of the friends in which the passenger got into it with Joseph," said L'Jean McKneely with Baton Rouge police. "He pulled out a gun and shot him thus killing him."