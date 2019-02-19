Suspect arrested after threat made aganist area high school

ZACHARY - According to the Zachary Police Department, they have arrested a person for making a threat towards Zachary High School.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, police were alerted to a threat made on social media about a shooting at the school. Authorities say, the suspect is a Zachary High School student.

The male juvenile was questioned and booked into a detention center. His name and charges were not released.

Police will not be providing extra security at the school.