Suspect arrested after threat made aganist area high school

ZACHARY - According to the Zachary Police Department, they have arrested a person for making a threat towards Zachary High School.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, police were alerted to a threat made on social media about a shooting at the school. Authorities say, the suspect is a Zachary High School student.

The male juvenile was questioned and booked into a detention center. His name and charges were not released.

Police will not be providing extra security at the school. 

5 months ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 4:55:00 AM CDT September 12, 2018

