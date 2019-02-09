40°
Students sent home after reported threat at Baker school
BAKER - Emergency personnel were called to a reported bomb threat at an area school late Friday morning.
The threat was reported at Advantage Charter Academy in Baker before 11 a.m. Officials seemingly closed the school for the rest of the day due to the threat as school buses were seen taking students away from the campus.
Witnesses at the scene said the school had been cleared out after a bomb threat was reported to police. Officials have not said whether there was a legitimate threat found at the school.
The same school made headlines earlier this week after a former teacher was arrested over allegations that she battered multiple students.
