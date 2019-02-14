Student shot near McKinley High Tuesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - McKinley High was put on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a teenager was shot about a block away from the school.

The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Tennessee Street near McKinley Street. Baton Rouge police and other sources confirmed the person shot was a teenager who was walking along the roadway.

School officials have confirmed the victim was a student. Authorities say the teen was hospitalized but is expected to be OK.

The school was temporarily on lockdown while police investigate the shooting. The nearby Buchanan Elementary was also briefly placed on lockdown.