71°
Latest Weather Blog
State troopers take down man with machete in front of city hall
Related Story
NEW ORLEANS - A man holding a machete was arrested outside city hall on Monday.
According to Louisiana State Police, troopers arrived to the scene around 3 p.m., where the man was waving a machete and yelling. Video captured by WWL-TV shows the confrontation between the man and law enforcement.
One officer eventually tased the man to disarm him.
The suspect is currently hospitalized, but upon release will be taken into custody by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. He faces charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
The New Orleans Police Department and the sheriff's office also responded to the scene.
News
NEW ORLEANS - A man holding a machete was arrested outside city hall on Monday. According to Louisiana State... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
May ballot appears unlikley for City of St. George; may appear on...
-
Fans react to roller coaster season
-
Southern's Human Jukebox to march in St. Patrick's Day parade in Baton...
-
Residents in St.Francisville worry as Mississippi River continues to rise
-
Parents of Wayde Sims cut net to honor fallen son in Post...