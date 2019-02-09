State Police investigating; 1 dead in Innis

51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
1 dead in Innis

INNIS - Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s deputies are releasing more details about an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead near Batchelor Monday afternoon.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled 40-year-old Mario Celestino over in connection with an alleged kidnapping at around 4 p.m. After stopping his vehicle, deputies say the man exited the car wth a gun drawn. Celestino initially complied with officers commands that he lay on the ground, but he took off running before they could place him in custody.

That’s when another man, Mark Gaspard, “came out of nowhere” to shoot and kill Celestino as the deputy was pursuing him. At the time, deputies confirmed that one person had died at the scene, and that that person was not the deputy. State Police said Gaspard was charged because he involved himself in the pursuit without being requested to do so by law enforcement.

Gaspard was arrested and booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Jail on a manslaughter charge where bond was later set at $100,000. He bonded out at around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

@brocksuesWBRZ

Tuesday, February 16 2016

