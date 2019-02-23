State budget cuts loom

BATON ROUGE- Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address state lawmakers in a joint budget meeting Friday morning at the capitol where he's expected to disclose more details on an upcoming special legislative session. The Louisiana budget is short $304 million for the current fiscal year leaving state services in limbo.

Areas most vulnerable for cuts are health care, higher education, prisons and public schools just to name a few. Many of the agencies have warned in other recent deficits that years of cuts have left them with little fat in their budgets leaving their services at risk.

Edwards is not expected to release a specific plan Friday. His chief financial advisor Jay Dardenne told News 2 Thursday the administration will have a legislative package ready for the special session which is expected to begin in mid-February.

Many don't expect Edwards to include tax hikes or tax credit roll-backs in his call for the special session. Edwards has said he plans to ask lawmakers to approve a combination of budget cuts as well as tapping the state's rainy day fund.