63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Star Wars fans turn out in force for latest movie premiere

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Christmas is coming early for some Star War fans.

"The Last Jedi" is coming to theatres today. It's the eighth installment in the series and expected to break the records set by episode seven.

Several diehard fans were decked out in costume for the 7 p.m. premiere. Movie-goers of all ages were on hand hoping to have questions from the previous installment answered. 

News
Fans expected in full force for 'The...
Fans expected in full force for 'The Last Jedi' premiere
BATON ROUGE - Christmas is coming early for some Star War fans. "The Last Jedi" is coming to theatres... More >>
1 year ago Thursday, December 14 2017 Dec 14, 2017 Thursday, December 14, 2017 10:53:00 PM CST December 14, 2017

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days