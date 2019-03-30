63°
Star Wars fans turn out in force for latest movie premiere
BATON ROUGE - Christmas is coming early for some Star War fans.
"The Last Jedi" is coming to theatres today. It's the eighth installment in the series and expected to break the records set by episode seven.
Several diehard fans were decked out in costume for the 7 p.m. premiere. Movie-goers of all ages were on hand hoping to have questions from the previous installment answered.
