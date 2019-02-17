81°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Jude the Apostle School, 8th Grade
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 8th grade at St. Jude the Apostle School.
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured.
News
BATON ROUGE - Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 8th grade at St. Jude the Apostle School. Be... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Internal memo shows Southern has zero tolerance for sexual harassment, University remains...
-
Scotlandville asking for community's help to create historic district
-
Bikers across Louisiana ride in honor of Shane Totty
-
VIDEO: Man arrested after kicking shoplifter in head outside Mall of Louisiana
-
Veteran surprised with Chevy Cruze at LSU baseball season opener