St. George leaders aiming for spring ballot

BATON ROUGE - Leaders of the proposed city of St. George say they're now aiming to get their incorporation measure onto a ballot sometime in February or March.

Right now the supporters of St. George have collected more than 18,000 signatures needed to put the issue to a vote, but they want to collect up to 20,000 signatures for added security.

"St. George will be a thriving participant in East Baton Rouge Parish," said St. George leader Norman Browning. "There's no need for divide. That's claims by people who can't come up with the facts."

St. George spokesperson Lionel Rainey III says the recent annexation proposals for farm land owned by LSU and the L'Auberge Casino won't hurt the proposed city of St. George.

"It doesn't affect St. George really in any way, shape or form," he said. "The $7 million that that revenue would take from the city of St. George stills leaves us with a $5 million surplus."

When the petitions to incorporate are turned in, the registrar of voters must verify each signature.