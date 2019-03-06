Latest Weather Blog
Spice Bistro and Bar: Turkey and Gravy
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - We enjoyed turkey and dressing a day early courtesy of one of the hottest restaurants in Baton Rouge. Spice Bistro & Bar visited 2une In Wednesday for their final appearance as our Chef of the Month.
Turkey gravy recipe:
Roux
1 cup turkey fat (drippings from baked turkey)
1 cup flour
Over medium heat whisk flour into fat to make roux.
Turkey stock
1 - 2 turkey necks
1 onion
1 bell pepper
1 celery stalk
4 cups water
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
Simmer turkey necks and roughly chopped bell pepper, onion, and celery in water for 1 hour. Add salt and pepper to stock. If stock isn't strong enough add some chicken stock. Strain stock saving the liquid. Discard vegetables and turkey necks.
1 tsp. chopped parsley
1 tbsp. chopped garlic
1 tbsp.chopped onion
1 tsp. butter
Cook onions and garlic in butter until onions are translucent. Add turkey stock. Bring turkey stock to a boil and whisk in some of the roux. Once gravy begins to boil add more roux to bring to desired thickness. Add chopped parsley and more salt and pepper to taste.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mississippi River stirring up trouble for replica of Christopher Columbus' ship
-
Steel plates force drivers to pump the brakes on LA 1, causing...
-
Two people shot near Walmart on College Drive
-
Abandoned dairy plant on Florida Boulevard getting a makeover
-
Carnival Club parade rolls through New Roads