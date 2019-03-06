30°
Spice Bistro and Bar: Turkey and Gravy

BATON ROUGE - We enjoyed turkey and dressing a day early courtesy of one of the hottest restaurants in Baton Rouge. Spice Bistro & Bar visited 2une In Wednesday for their final appearance as our Chef of the Month.

Turkey gravy recipe:

Roux
1 cup turkey fat (drippings from baked turkey)
1 cup flour

Over medium heat whisk flour into fat to make roux.

Turkey stock
1 - 2 turkey necks
1 onion
1 bell pepper
1 celery stalk
4 cups water
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste

Simmer turkey necks and roughly chopped bell pepper, onion, and celery in water for 1 hour. Add salt and pepper to stock. If stock isn't strong enough add some chicken stock. Strain stock saving the liquid. Discard vegetables and turkey necks.

1 tsp. chopped parsley
1 tbsp. chopped garlic
1 tbsp.chopped onion
1 tsp. butter

Cook onions and garlic in butter until onions are translucent. Add turkey stock. Bring turkey stock to a boil and whisk in some of the roux. Once gravy begins to boil add more roux to bring to desired thickness. Add chopped parsley and more salt and pepper to taste.

 

