59°
Latest Weather Blog
Spanish Lake Primary, 2nd Grade
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 2nd grade at Spanish Lake Primary.
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured.
News
BATON ROUGE - Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 2nd grade at Spanish Lake Primary. Be sure to... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man wanted for tackling brown pelican in Florida
-
Job fair: Christian Outreach, EBR Library Career Center to host event
-
Pedestrian transported with serious injuries after crash on Harding Blvd.
-
LSU notified as investigation reveals $810K lost in OLOL Foundation head's alleged...
-
Crew escapes sinking tugboat in Mississippi River near LSU