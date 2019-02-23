Southern vs ASU Hoops

74°
The Southern Jaguars lost in heartbreaking fashion for the second time this season on national television.
Last month, the Jaguars missed out on a last second shot against Texas Southern.
On Monday night, head coach Roman Banks' Jaguar team gave up a game winning shot to Alabama St in a 56-54 loss.
Trelun Banks paced the Jaguars with 11 points, seven other Jaguars scored but none in double figures.
The Jaguars were out rebounded by the Hornets 41-35 and gave up 18 second chance points.
Southern falls back to third place in the conference and hosts Alabama A&M on Saturday.
