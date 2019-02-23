74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern vs ASU Hoops

Related Story

The Southern Jaguars lost in heartbreaking fashion for the second time this season on national television.

Last month, the Jaguars missed out on a last second shot against Texas Southern.  

On Monday night, head coach Roman Banks' Jaguar team gave up a game winning shot to Alabama St in a 56-54 loss.

Trelun Banks paced the Jaguars with 11 points, seven other Jaguars scored but none in double figures.

The Jaguars were out rebounded by the Hornets 41-35 and gave up 18 second chance points.

Southern falls back to third place in the conference and hosts Alabama A&M on Saturday.

News
Southern stunned by Alabama St. in final...
Southern stunned by Alabama St. in final seconds 56-54
The Southern Jaguars lost in heartbreaking fashion for the second time this season on national television. Last month, the... More >>
3 years ago Tuesday, February 24 2015 Feb 24, 2015 Tuesday, February 24, 2015 8:21:06 AM CST February 24, 2015

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days