Southern vs ASU Hoops

The Southern Jaguars lost in heartbreaking fashion for the second time this season on national television.

Last month, the Jaguars missed out on a last second shot against Texas Southern.

On Monday night, head coach Roman Banks' Jaguar team gave up a game winning shot to Alabama St in a 56-54 loss.

Trelun Banks paced the Jaguars with 11 points, seven other Jaguars scored but none in double figures.

The Jaguars were out rebounded by the Hornets 41-35 and gave up 18 second chance points.

Southern falls back to third place in the conference and hosts Alabama A&M on Saturday.