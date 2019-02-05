Southern Preps NSU

Week 3 for Southern brings into Baton Rouge their most evenly matched opponent in Northwestern State, another FCS school from in-state. Now you may remember, the two teams met last year, with the demons getting the edge 55-14. Some even saying Southern underestimated Northwestern State, but head coach Dawson Odums promises none of that will be happening this year.

"Our guys understand man we have to respect our opponents." Southern Head Coach Dawson Odums said. "We're going to play against a good football team. A very good football team. Even though they're oh and two, they're capable of putting up big numbers. Especially from the offensive side of the ball. And they're capable of playing dominating defense."

There's also the excitement of playing the in-state foe, located only 3 hours apart, against familiar faces lining up across from you.

"A lot of the players know guys on the team. A lot of family and friends are probably trying to come and watch. It creates a natural rivalry because of the proximity of the schools. It gives a chance to have a really college atmosphere and I think that's why college football is so exciting and interesting to watch."

Outside of redemption, and maybe some in-state bragging rights, this game should also serve as a great tune-up for Southern before they head into SWAC play come next week. Reporting on the Jags, I'm Seth Lewis, WBRZ Sports 2.