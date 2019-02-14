Latest Weather Blog
Southern basketball rolls onto SWAC Semi-Finals
Baton Rouge, LA - Eddie Reese sent the Tigers packing after nailing a game-winning free throw with less than one second left on the clock, to knock off Jackson State 62-60 in the quarterfinal round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.
Southern trailed by as much as 13 to Jackson State, but a late 4th quarter surge saw the Jags cap off a 12-0 run to tie it at 54.
Reese led all scorers with a game-high 21 points to punch Southern's ticket to Houston.
The fourth-seeded Jaguars (15-17) will face off with top-seeded Arkansas-Pine Bluff (13-20) in Friday's semi-final round at 2:30 p.m.
Meanwhile the Lady Jaguars also punched their ticket to Houston by defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70-60.
Briana Green took over down the stretch scoring 28 points and 10 rebounds.
The top-seeded Lady Jags will now play 4th-seed Prairie View A&M at noon on Friday for a chance to play in the SWAC Championship on Saturday.
