'Shop with a Cop' gives children Christmas shopping spree

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office teamed up with Target to make sure that children have gifts for the holiday.

Through a Target grant, 20 children received a $250 gift card to go Christmas shopping.

Many, like Trenesse Thompson, were not sure how she was going to manage the holidays, since she is a single mother and was impacted by the August flood.

"I didn't know how I was going to get all of their Christmas stuff," Thompson said.

However, her six-year-old son, was picked for the annual 'Shop with a Cop' shopping spree.

"I was excited, very excited. I'm very appreciate," Thompson said.

Children, like Thompson's son got to go up and down the aisles stuffing their carts with dolls, action figures and other items for the rest of the family.

Sgt. Chad Parker said that events like these help the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office give back to their community in a different way.

"Anything that we can do to bring the community together to get some of these people that we normally don't get to reach out to an area where we can actually have a one on one conversation with them, to show them that we do care about them, we are here for them and we will always be here for them," Parker said.

Thompson said that with the shopping spree, her children can now have the type of Christmas that she wanted to give them.

"All that matters is that I see a smile on their faces. Christmas is not for me. Christmas is for all my babies. To make sure they're happy and to make sure they got what they want and make sure they got what they need," Thompson said.