Sheriff: Rogers, son-in-law were lovers

ST. GABRIEL - Sheriff Brett Stassi told News 2 Thursday that murdered TV personality Scott Rogers and the man who detectives said shot him, his son-in-law Mathew Hodgkinson, had an intimate relationship with each other.

Stassi told News 2's Ryan Naquin that investigators looking into the shooting Wednesday made the discovery after speaking to witnesses who were close to Rogers and his family.

State workers removed Rogers' two children from his care recently, and his local TV show "The Around Town Show" was cancelled Monday. Rogers also faced a grand jury inquiry, and his attorney said both his daughter and Hodgkinson testified at the grand jury hearing Wednesday.

Detectives believe Hodgkinson left the hearing, went to Rogers' home in St. Gabriel, and shot him. Deputies said Hodgkinson then shot himself in the head, but survived and is on life support at a local hospital.

Today, Sources told Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto a note was found on a nightstand next to the bed where Rogers was killed.

The note said, "I can't live without my kids."

It's unclear who wrote the message. Our sources also say Rogers was found in the bed under the covers.

The sheriff said Hodgkinson and Rogers' relationship stretched back to when they both lived in England, and that Hodgkinson married Rogers' biological daughter in order to stay in the U. S.

Rogers' attorney said he came to America after he was cleared of child molestation charges in the United Kingdom. Rogers ran a performing arts school there, and Stassi said investigators learned Hodgkinson was a former pupil of his.

Neighbors expressed shock about the latest revelations.

"It's very unsettling and nothing you would think would happen in this neighborhood," Jeanne Billodeaux said.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi called Rogers' life a ruse.