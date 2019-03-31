Sheriff: High profile cases have drawn killers to Whiskey Bay

PLAQUEMINE - Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi believes high-profile murders have made Whiskey Bay a dumping ground for bodies.

That's what he told News 2 Friday after a man from Texas was charged with killing his wife and leaving her body there.

28-year-old Elizabeth Ferrell's body was found underneath I-10 by two fisherman last weekend. Her husband, Jonathan Alee, was arrested for her murder Friday.

After conducting interviews with those who knew Ferrell and Allee, Sheriff Stassi says there was probable cause to make an arrest. He also says their investigation revealed Ferrell and Alee had a volatile relationship, and that she sometimes would show up to work with bruises.

Neither the suspect nor the victim in this case have ties to Louisiana, but where Ferrell's body was found has some striking similarities between this case and other cases.

Whiskey Bay is where serial killer Derrick Todd Lee left two of his victims: Pan Kinamore and Carrie Lynn Yoder. A bike belonging to Mickey Shunick was also dumped there.



"Sometimes history repeats itself in those secluded areas," Sheriff Stassi says.

Over the last few months, the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office has been featured on the Discovery Channel. Killing Fields warmed up a cold case, tracing the killer of Eugenie Boisfontaine. Her body was also left in an Iberville Parish waterway.

"Very ironic that he (Alee) used part of the area used by serial killers Derrick Todd Lee and others," the sheriff says.

Investigators say Ferrell was dropped 30 feet off the the interstate. She was dead before she hit the water. Investigators still aren't sure if she was killed elsewhere and brought here or killed in Louisiana.

Alee is being held as a fugitive in Texas. The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is working to have him extradited.