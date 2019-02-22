Second teen arrested in shooting that wounded pregnant woman near Istrouma High last week

BATON ROUGE - Two teens have been arrested for their roles in a shooting that injured a pregnant woman last week.

The shooting was reported May 17 in the 3000 block of Winbourne Avenue around 8:40 p.m. According to arrest reports, authorities learned that two groups of individuals had an argument after a football game at Istrouma High School.

During the argument, at least two men pulled out guns and began shooting at members in each group.

A 32-year-old bystander, who is pregnant, was struck in the midsection by gunfire. The woman was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The extent of the unborn child's injuries is unknown at this time.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Nortrell Poole last week and 18-year-old Richard Davis was arrested Wednesday. Both face charges of attempted second-degree murder, attempted second-degree feticide, and aggravated criminal charges.

Davis also faces several unrelated drug charges.