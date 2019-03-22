Search for convict continues

BATON ROUGE - A large group of law enforcement could search into Friday morning in an attempt to locate a convicted sex offender who has been running from them for days.

Overnight Thursday, authorities anticipated using infrared equipment on helicopters to spot Dennis Shampine, 33.

Earlier in the day, State police said they believe search crews had cornered him in woods near the Amite River. Crews started using helicopters and search dogs in the area after an LSP investigator spotted him near the parish line. When the investigator doubled back to make sure it was Shampine, troopers said the man fled toward the river.

Shampine is wanted for robbery and battery charges, in addition to not registering as a sex offender. In 2003, he was convicted of attempted rape and aggravated battery. His victim was beaten into a coma. He is currently on parole.

A sighting of Shampine earlier this week prompted Walker schools to go on lockdown for several hours.

Investigators from State Police, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Dixon Correctional, and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are involved in the search.

Authorities warned people not to approach Shampine and instead call authorities if they see him because he could be dangerous.