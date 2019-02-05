School board proposes massive construction effort, new schools in south EBR

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System proposes using proceeds from a 1-cent tax renewal to pay for a renovation of Glen Oaks High, a new elementary school and land for another new school somewhere in the southern part of East Baton Rouge Parish.

There are nearly two dozen projects listed in a ten year plan.

Immediately, the school system would spend $7,000,000 to renovate Glen Oaks. The school is in need of repair and was recently highlighted in a WBRZ report.

A new Buchanan Elementary School would be built where University Terrace Elementary sits in Old South Baton Rouge. The $25 million project would merge both schools, according to a preliminary list released Thursday.

The two schools are less than a mile away from each other - Buchanan is next to McKinley High, which would also be renovated but not until 2023 or 2024.

But, the school district hopes to purchase land for a new school in the southern part of the parish quickly, allocating $10,000,000 for purchasing property. A new school could be built in that area as early as 2020 or 2021 at a cost of $25,000,000.

The focus of swift, new construction is in an area that has been embroiled in the debate over a plan to create the new City of St. George out of a section of south and southeastern East Baton Rouge. The original plan was put together in a fight over schools.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School board votes on its measure and plans at a meeting Thursday night.

