Sampson signs with LSU

BATON ROUGE - Madison Prep Guard and top prospect Brandon Sampson, deciding to stay home and sign with LSU basketball.

Sampson choosing the Tigers, over St. John's (the original school he committed to), and Oklahoma State.

Sampson joins one of the most anticipated freshman signing classes in LSU history, which includes the number one overall prospect in Ben Simmons, along with top shooting guard Antonio Blakeney. 

With the signing of Sampson, LSU moves up to the number 1 overall recruiting class according to 247 Sports. Also, ESPN has the Tigers ranked in the Top 10 signing classes. 

