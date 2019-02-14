44°
Latest Weather Blog
Sampson signs with LSU
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Madison Prep Guard and top prospect Brandon Sampson, deciding to stay home and sign with LSU basketball.
Sampson choosing the Tigers, over St. John's (the original school he committed to), and Oklahoma State.
Sampson joins one of the most anticipated freshman signing classes in LSU history, which includes the number one overall prospect in Ben Simmons, along with top shooting guard Antonio Blakeney.
With the signing of Sampson, LSU moves up to the number 1 overall recruiting class according to 247 Sports. Also, ESPN has the Tigers ranked in the Top 10 signing classes.
News
BATON ROUGE - Madison Prep Guard and top prospect Brandon Sampson, deciding to stay home and sign with LSU basketball.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LHSAA wants parents to "cool it"
-
Thief burglarizes animal control truck, steals tranquilizer gun
-
Zachary woman crafts special lanterns for fallen officer's family
-
#MeToo movement takes over Southern after Nakamoto exposes allegations of wrongdoing
-
Sheriff: Resident shot, killed intruder inside his trailer Wednesday morning